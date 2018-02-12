BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Hack Two Civil Defence Officers To Death In Gov. Ortom Hometown (GRAPHIC)

Published:





Suspected members of Fulani herdsmen have killed two staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC. It was gathered that the officers identified as Adams Godwin and Abah Patrick, were killed in Awange near Kasseyo Town in Guma LGA of the state Monday evening.



Guma is the hometown of the current governor of the state, Samuel Ortom. The incident came barely 24 hours after state Police Command announced the murder of one of its officers recently kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.



The assailants after killing him; removed his vital organs. When contacted, the Benue State Police PRO, ASP Moses Yamu said he was not aware of the development at the time of this report. He promised to get back to this reporter when confirmed.

