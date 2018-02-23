Breaking : PROF FESTUS IYAYI’S KILLER BAGS SEVEN YEARS IMPRISONMENT

Published:

The dangerous driver, Danladi Baba, who drove recklessly and thereafter sniffed life out of the former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Festus Iyayi in a road traffic crash on the Lokoja- Abuja Highway has been sentenced to seven (7) years imprisonment without an option of fine.

According to a press statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi kazeem, the ruling took place today at a Chief Magistrate Court 11 seating in Lokoja where the case was originally instituted in Cop v Danladi Baba SMCM/CR76/2014 case file.

The Chief Magistrate, U Hussain who presided over the court lamented the rate of recklessness on our roads and cautioned other road users who might tread the same route like Danladi, on the position of the law over Dangerous driving and other lawlessness exhibited on our roads.

Professor Iyayi, the famous winner of the Commonwealth Prize for Literature, who was born in 1947 in Ugbegwu, ishan in Edo state was killed in a motor accident on his way to the National Executive Meeting of ASUU in the company of Dr. Anthony Monye-Emina and two others in continuation of negotiation with the federal government.

Bisi Kazeem who spoke on behalf of the Corps opined that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi applauded the Judiciary for ensuring that families of victims of road traffic crashes get necessary justice for the loss of their loved ones.

Oyeyemi therefore assured the public that erring drivers will now face appropriate sanctions and further urged the motoring public to always abide by established rules and desist from any act that will lead to loss of lives on our roads.

Share This