BREAKING: President Buhari Assigns Bola Tinubu To Reconcile Aggrieved APC Members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, directed Bola Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to lead the reconciliation process of aggrieved party members across the country.



The directive, according to the President is aimed at improving the cohesion within the ruling APC.



In a statement signed by his aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said assignment will involve “resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation.”



The statement reads, “As part of on-going efforts to improve cohesion within the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has designated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts.



"The assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation".

