Breaking :Police Arrests Leader Of Fulani Herdsmen Behind Benue Killings

Is line with the Directives of IGP Ibrahim Idris on the Arrest of all Persons involved in the killings in Benue State and those in Possession Of AK47 Rifles and other prohibited Arms.4 Principal Suspects were arrested in Tunga town Nasarawa State between 16th to 19th February 2018 by IRT in Connection to the Killing of Sgt Solomon Dung and other Police Officers and many innocent Citizens in Benue State.Suspects are 1) Alhaji Laggi 40yrs Mastermind And Gangleader Of the Herdsmen Group, 2) Mallam Mumini Abdullahi 34yrs, 3) Muhammed ADAMU 30yrs And 4) Ibrahim Sule 32yrs.Suspects have confessed to the killings and mentioned Gangmembers in Possession Of the police Rifles they took from the Slain Police Officers and others in possession of arms.Serious follow up in progress in Benue, Taraba and Benue States.DIG Operations Who is heading the Operation have addressed the Press on behalf of the IGP today In Makurdi Benue State.Alhaji Laggi 40yrs was arrested after the Police deployed its most advanced Technology ,he was trailed for more than 3weeks before he was finally apprehended