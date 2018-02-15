BREAKING: National Assembly Main Building Currently On Fire

Published:





There is a fire outbreak in the National Assembly. Reports has it that the fire in the main building was said to have started from the Technical Room.



The main building houses the chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives. As at the time of filing this report, the Senate was unable to commence sitting as smoke from the fire has taken over the entrance of the Red Chambers.

Further report says this will not be the first time fire will break out in the Technical Room. As at press time, efforts were ongoing to put off the fire, while senators stood outside waiting for it to subside for plenary to commence.

