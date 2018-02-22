BREAKING: Jega Slams Senate, Says Elections Sequence Undermines INEC’s Independence

Published:

The immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has questioned the power of the National Assembly to alter the sequence of the 2019 elections.





Jega made his position known at an event organised by the Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Development in Abuja on Thursday.





Speaking at the event with the theme, ‘Is Nigeria’s Democracy Under Threat?’ Jega said the National Assembly’s action undermined the independence of INEC. He added that several sections of the 1999 Constitution clearly state that the power to organise and set the date for elections remain the exclusive preserve of INEC.





The former INEC boss also stated that the cost of election would be higher if the National Assembly succeeds in changing the election sequence.

