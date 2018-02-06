Breaking: Angry Youths Burn Police Vans In Benin Over Death Of Driver
Published: February 06, 2018
The bus Driver fell and before he could stand up he was crushed down by an incoming trailer. His fellow drivers on seeing what happened bounced on the police van and burn it down as the police officers fled for their lives. The bus Driver is still lying down dead as the youths have refused anyone carrying the corp's. Few minutes after the events, a team of patrol team came to the scene with soldiers. The angry youths chased away the soldiers .and took over the police van, burn it again. everywhere.
0 comments: