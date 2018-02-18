BREAKING: 5yrs After, Catholic Church Returns To CAN

Published:





The Catholic Church has returned to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Following its five years absence due to due to alleged misunderstanding that was later described as “political”. It was learnt that the return was perfected on Thursday and Friday in Abuja when a delegation of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, led by Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Cornelius Omonokhua, attended the expanded National Executive Committee and quarterly meeting of CAN for the amendment of its constitution.



The Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria had, in a letter to CAN dated September 24, 2012, announced its withdrawal from the organisation. The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria’s delegation participated fully in all the discourse at the two-day meeting. CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant (Media & Communications), Adebayo Oladeji, expressed joy about the new development.



He said, “Their return is one of the best things that have been happening since I was given the mandate to become the President of CAN.“One of my visions for CAN is to bring our Catholic brothers and sisters back to the fold; and I must acknowledge the support and understanding of my brother in Christ, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and his team.“I give kudos to all the principal officers, the directors and some Christian leaders in the country for their support and understanding while the dialogue lasted.



"My joy knows no bound with the presence of the CSN at the constitution amendment meeting of CAN held on Thursday and at the NEC meeting on Friday.“It is our prayers that the Body of Christ in the country will remain one forever in Jesus’ name.“At a time like this when Christians are almost becoming endangered species in Nigeria, when churches are being denied the Certificate of Occupancy especially in the core North, when Christians are being denied key public offices and when the Church is expected to speak for the voiceless, especially over the economic and social hardship in our country, we cannot afford to be at war with one another.“CAN is united in diversity. Jesus Christ prayed for the Church shortly before He returned to heaven in John chapter 17.”

