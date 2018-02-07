Bola Tinubu Led Committee Last Hope For APC – Senator Sani

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani has said that the appointment of Bola Tinubu as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee is the party’s last penalty. President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday appointed Tinubu, a national leader of the party, as the chairman of the Committee to reconcile some of its aggrieved members.





Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari, said Tinubu would help in resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the federation. And while reacting to the development, Sani who, represents Kaduna Central, said it was the APC’s last chance to make peace and put its house in order.





Sani wrote on his Twitter handle that, “Asiwaju’s APC reconciliation committee is the last penalty kick for peace and unity within the Party.”

