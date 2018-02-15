Wife Of Lawmaker Dies After Taking Concoction To Boost Breast Milk Flow

Published:





Katsina State Police Division have launched an Immediate investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of the wife of a member of the state House of Assembly, Binta Safiyanu, who died after allegedly drinking a herbal concoction to boost the flow of breast milk for her babies. According to reports, The deceased, a mother of six, was said to have died a week after being delivered of a set of wonderful twins.











It was learnt that Binta was said to be the first wife of Yunusa Jikamshi, the lawmaker representing Musawa constituency in the state House of Assembly. It was also learnt that after being delivered of her babies, her breast milk was not flowing as it should be, a development which made her co-wives to persuade her to drink the concoction. The two other wives assured her that the concoction would enhance the flow of her Breast milk.









Another version of the story, had it that the deceased was fond of taking traditional herbs and allegedly directed a woman identified as Sakina to prepare the concoction for her. Reports has it that, Immediately after the deceased drank the concoction, she started vomiting non stop. She was subsequently rushed to Musawa General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.She has since been buried, according to Islamic rites.









Sources added the incident was initially reported at the Musawa police station from where it was transferred to the state criminal investigation, Katsina bureau, for further investigation. Sakina is however being detained by the police. The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Isah Gambo, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was in progress to unravel the real circumstances surrounding Bintu’s death. The lawmaker could not be reached for comment as he was said to be out of Katsina at the time of filing this report.

