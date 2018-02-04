Bitflux and VDT Limited Pay A Joint Courtesy Call To EVC NCC

Published:

The Management of Bitflux Limited and VDT Limited paid a joint courtesy call to the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission.Bitflux Limited holds a wholesale wireless (Broadband) license while VDT Limited is an ISP Operator in the market segment of Data services in Nigeria and, have developed a mutually beneficial relationship, of VDT retailing the services of Bitflux.The team visited the Commission to discuss the challenges faced by their businesses in order to provide lasting regulatory solutions.Professor Danbatta was pleased with the visit and their concerns regarding the operations of Broadband In Nigeria, where the EVC remarked that the presentation made on Cost based pricing study on Broadband/Data conducted in January 2018 in Lagos in collaboration with KPMG Limited was to look at the challenges of deployment, accessibility, availability and affordability of Broadband services in Nigeria, with a view to providing finest regulatory interventions for the deployment of Broadband services to meet up with the National Broadband projection of 2018. Importantly, Danbatta also talked about ensuring fairness among the bigger and smaller players, competition, anti-competition, predatory pricing and cross-subsidization and NCC’s oversight regulatory functions to ensure everyone gets a fair share of the market.Danbatta also spoke on the guiding principles of the Commission of being fair, firm and forthright to all players in the industry in order to enhance best regulatory practices.