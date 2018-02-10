Bishops Are Angry With Buhari Because Those That Looted Nigeria No Longer Have Money To Pay Tithes - Gov Yahaya Bello

Published:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Friday said only those who had looted the country’s funds are angry with President Muhammadu Buhari. Bello said this to State House correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja, while reacting to the statement of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria after a meeting with the President on Thursday.





He said, "Yes. I followed the Bishops meting keenly and one of the key statement there was that Nigerians are angry. Yes, it is very true that Nigerians are angry but the question is who are this category of Nigerians who are angry?“The category of Nigerians that are angry are those who used private jets to cart away Nigeria’s money in dollars out of the country to South Africa. I’m sure you are away that our money is still locked down there, such money if you bring it into the economy, a lot of youths that are unemployed will surely be employed.





"And of course those that have looted the country dry and normally go to the church and mosque to pay tithe are no longing doing so, of course we these are the category of people that are angry.”

