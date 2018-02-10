Beautiful Popular Ghanaian Singer Dies In Horrific Car Crash

Published:

20 year old Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, has reportedly been killed in a car accident in South Western Ghana. According to police, the singer's Jeep reportedly collided head-on with a VIP bus while driving with her best friend and Youtube personality, Franky Kuri, as well as two military escorts, heading to Accra on Sunyani-Kumasi road. All four riders lost their lives in the accident.





She was rushed to Bechem Government Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The VIP bus driver is still being treated in the hospital. Reigns was one of Ghana's most popular rising stars, with her song Poison reaching number one on the singles chart. She released her latest album in December 2017 called Bonyfied.





She was discovered by musician and entrepreneur Bullet, a member of the popular group Ruff n Smooth, after she sent him a recording of her voice. Fans have since took to their different social media to pay tribute to the young musician following news of her death.

