Bauchi State Governor Swears In 20 New Commissioners

His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar (the first Makama Babba of Bauchi) swears in 20 new Commissioners at a grand ceremony held at the Multipurpose Hall, Bauchi earlier today.
Recall that in July 2017, His Excellency the Governor approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council comprising Honorable Commissioners and Special Advisers with the sole exemption of the Special Adviser on Security Matters.
In his speech shortly after the swearing in, Governor M.A Abubakar explained that the dissolution of State Executive Council is normal in any government as it will enable the Chief Executive of the State inject new blood and make adjustments where necessary. He further explained that as the year 2019 is fast approaching, it is of vital importance to bring on board more experienced and energetic people who will assist in accelerating the execution of policies and programmes for the benefit of the masses that voted the APC government into power.
The Governor described the newly sworn in Commissioners as a set of top flare and vibrant set of Commissioners. The governor stressed that with the appointment of the new set of Commissioners, his administration’s resolve is to refocus and redirect the state's resources and energy towards realizing already set goals so as to justify the confidence reposed on the administration by the people of the state.
Furthermore, the Governor reminded them of the fact that they are key players in policy formulation in the state, hence the need for them to adhere strictly to due process, accountability and probity as the current administration attaches great importance to them. He then called on them to handle resources at their control judiciously.
Finally, Governor Mohammed Abubakar charged the new Commissioners to apply the principle of equity, fairness, and justice in the discharge of their duties. He also reminded them to see themselves as servants of the people and not their masters and be mindful of the oath of office they've taken.
Below is the posting of the newly appointed/sworn in Commissioners:
1.) His Excellency Engr. Nuhu Gidado - Works and Transport
2.) Ruqayya Ibrahim Kewa - Women Affairs
3.) Haruna Deke Mohammed - Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
4.) Hon. Rifkatu Samson Danna - Environment
5.) Magaji Abubakar Dambam - Budget and Economic Planning
6.) Umar Ibrahim Sade - Information, Culture and Tourism
7.) Muhammad Sani Bashir - Power, Science and Technology
8.) Umar Ibrahim Mohammed - Housing
9.) Abubakar Gazali - Commerce
10.) Babangida Nasiru Giade - Cooperatives and SME Development
11.) Pharm. Ibrahim Madaki Saleh - Youths and Sports
12.) Muhammad Mahmud Abubakar - Rural and Community Development
13.) Yakubu Kirfi Esq - Agriculture
14.) Garba Muhammad Sarki Akuyam - Finance
15.) Danwanka Haruna Abdullahi - Education
16.) Ado Sarkin Aska Zigau - Religious Affairs and Community Relations
17.) Nasiruddeen Muhammad Esq - Local Government Affairs
18.) Dr. Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim - Health
19.) Musa Kaila Baima - Solid Minerals
20.) Ibrahim Ayuba Suleiman - Water Resources
