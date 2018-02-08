Bauchi State Governor Swears In 20 New Commissioners

Published:

Gov MA Abubakar Swears in 20 Commissioners, Charges them to be servants of the people rather than their mastersHis Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar (the first Makama Babba of Bauchi) swears in 20 new Commissioners at a grand ceremony held at the Multipurpose Hall, Bauchi earlier today.Recall that in July 2017, His Excellency the Governor approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council comprising Honorable Commissioners and Special Advisers with the sole exemption of the Special Adviser on Security Matters.In his speech shortly after the swearing in, Governor M.A Abubakar explained that the dissolution of State Executive Council is normal in any government as it will enable the Chief Executive of the State inject new blood and make adjustments where necessary. He further explained that as the year 2019 is fast approaching, it is of vital importance to bring on board more experienced and energetic people who will assist in accelerating the execution of policies and programmes for the benefit of the masses that voted the APC government into power.The Governor described the newly sworn in Commissioners as a set of top flare and vibrant set of Commissioners. The governor stressed that with the appointment of the new set of Commissioners, his administration’s resolve is to refocus and redirect the state's resources and energy towards realizing already set goals so as to justify the confidence reposed on the administration by the people of the state.Furthermore, the Governor reminded them of the fact that they are key players in policy formulation in the state, hence the need for them to adhere strictly to due process, accountability and probity as the current administration attaches great importance to them. He then called on them to handle resources at their control judiciously.Finally, Governor Mohammed Abubakar charged the new Commissioners to apply the principle of equity, fairness, and justice in the discharge of their duties. He also reminded them to see themselves as servants of the people and not their masters and be mindful of the oath of office they've taken.Below is the posting of the newly appointed/sworn in Commissioners:1.) His Excellency Engr. Nuhu Gidado - Works and Transport2.) Ruqayya Ibrahim Kewa - Women Affairs3.) Haruna Deke Mohammed - Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice4.) Hon. Rifkatu Samson Danna - Environment5.) Magaji Abubakar Dambam - Budget and Economic Planning6.) Umar Ibrahim Sade - Information, Culture and Tourism7.) Muhammad Sani Bashir - Power, Science and Technology8.) Umar Ibrahim Mohammed - Housing9.) Abubakar Gazali - Commerce10.) Babangida Nasiru Giade - Cooperatives and SME Development11.) Pharm. Ibrahim Madaki Saleh - Youths and Sports12.) Muhammad Mahmud Abubakar - Rural and Community Development13.) Yakubu Kirfi Esq - Agriculture14.) Garba Muhammad Sarki Akuyam - Finance15.) Danwanka Haruna Abdullahi - Education16.) Ado Sarkin Aska Zigau - Religious Affairs and Community Relations17.) Nasiruddeen Muhammad Esq - Local Government Affairs18.) Dr. Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim - Health19.) Musa Kaila Baima - Solid Minerals20.) Ibrahim Ayuba Suleiman - Water Resources