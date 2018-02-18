Bauchi Governor Urges States to Copy Kano In Conducting Elections

Published:

Share This

Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi state has called on other states of the federation to copy Kano state in the conduct of local council elections, commending the recently concluded polls in the 44 local government areas.While commending the effort of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) in the polls, he assured that the process was encouraging and a good omen for the survival of democracy in the country.He made the call at Kano Government House, in the presence of governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, after they attended the Wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the West African Leader of Qadiriyyah Islamic sect, Shaykh Qariballah Nasiru Kabara, alongside another Wedding Fatiha.Abubakar maintained that, it was very encouraging for the Nigerian democracy to see that the "...most populous state like Kano conducted local government election peacefully. This is a welcome development.""I am therefore urging other states of the federation to copy from Kano. The state shows that it is always ready to see to the success of the Nigerian project," he says.According to him, Kano has always been his state, that was the main reason why whenever there was any achievements in the state, he has to identify himself with the state."I completed my Primary school in Kano, from there I proceeded to Rumfa College and graduated from Bayero University, Kano," the governor refers.He appeared to be amazed with the popularity of governor Ganduje when he saw people trooping to wave the governor in their way to the venues of the Wedding Fatiha.It took the governor's entourage longer time from one point of the Wedding Fatiha to the other, because of the long queue of supporters waving the Governor in support of his policies and programmes.