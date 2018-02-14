Bauchi Accident: 21 Students, 3 Teachers, Buried

Published:





Twenty one students and three teachers of Government Day Junior Secondary School, Misau in Bauchi State, who died in a ghastly automobile accident on Tuesday have been buried. It was gathered that the victims were returning from an excursion trip when their bus collided head-on with a trailer vehicle along Kano to Gaya road in Kano State, resulting in the death of 11 male and 10 female students, as well as their teachers.





It was learned that a funeral prayer was held for the victims on Wednesday at the palace of the Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman, and was lead by the Chief Imam of Misau Central Mosque, Usman Baba. Nasiru Darazo, elder brother to one of the deceased students, Ibrahim Girema, described their death as a ‘colossal loss".





"These are young men whom we are looking up to as leaders of tomorrow; today, they are no more.“I have never seen such a tragedy; their remains were all smashed; you would not like to look at their bodies twice,” he told reporters.

Share This