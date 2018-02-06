Ayo Fayose's Chief Of Staff Denies Resigning From Cabinet

Published:

Contrary to earlier reports that the Chief Of Staff to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State Dipo Anisulowo has resigned his appointment.





A video Clip sent to CKN News today revealed that he has not resigned.



The two minutes clip obtained this morning showed the Chief of Staff denying his resignation.



He asked his supporters to ignore the report in it's entirety.



It was earlier reported that Chief Dipo Anisulowo tendered his letter of resignation yesterday after a disagreement with Governor Fayose over issues relating to the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.



In the video,CKN News could pick a voice dictating to the Chief of Staff what to say.

