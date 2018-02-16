Attacks On Aircfrafts:FAAN Purchase Additional 10 Patrol Vehicles For MMA Lagos

Published:

In her bid to improve the level of security surveillance on the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has deployed 10 additional hilux patrol vehicles to the airport.



The deployment of these vehicles is one of the measures being adopted by the Authority to enhance operational efficiency and also boost security procedures at the airport.



The Authority will like to assure airport users and the general public that we will continue to upgrade our facilities, processes and procedures, in consonance with our core values of security, safety and comfort.

