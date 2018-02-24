Army Kills Five, Captures Boko Haram Leader In Borno

Published:





The Nigerian army says it has killed five Boko Haram fighters and arrested a high-rankling member of the group in Sambisa forest, Borno state. Troops were also said to have rescued three civilians, recovered vehicles and high calibre ammunition in various operations in the past two days.





Spokesperson for the Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, said the troops engaged and neutralised a number of fleeing insurgents while attempting to escape.“Unfortunately, two soldiers were injured in the process; they had been evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment,” he said in a statement.





Nwachukwu said that the troops on Friday launched offensive targeting a terrorist’s hideouts up CAMP ZAIRO, and neutralized a number of insurgents. He disclosed that troops of 151 Battalion in conjunction with 7 Division Support Group had also cleared nine terrorists hideouts along Frigi-Izza area.

Share This