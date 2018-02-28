Wednesday, 28 February 2018

ARMY KILLS 10,ARRESTS HERDSMEN WHILE SETTING ADAMAWA VILLAGE ABLAZE

Troops of 101 special Forces Battalion on Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) deployed at Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State swiftly responded to distress call and supported troops at Gwamba village  under attack by herdsmen on Tuesday 27 February 2018.

Despite swift reaction to rescue the village from destruction, the notorious herdsmen  set the village ablaze  before  troops arrival.

The determine troops trailed the herdsmen and arrested 6 of them at Garigiji village while trying  to escape. During the process of the arrest the herdsmen show resistance, which made the alerted troops to engaged them and killed 10 of them.

Items recovered from the herdsmen are : one AK 47 rifle, 41 rounds of 7.62mm special, one locally made rifle with 25 cartridges, one cutlass, looted clothes and one motorcycle,

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu                 
Director Army Public Relations

