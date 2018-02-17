Army Denies Killing Vigilante Member In Edo

Published:





The 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin City, has denied killing any vigilante member or freeing any suspected herdsman in Edo state. The assistant director of army public relations, Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, said this in a statement released on Saturday.



He said the attention of the Headquarters 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, had been drawn to a malicious story going round mainstream and social media alleging that soldiers killed a vigilante member and released suspected herdsmen in Edo.“Ordinarily, one would have dismissed without responding, but for the ethnic undertone attached to the alleged false story.



"We wish to state that the story is not correct as no suspected detained herdsman was set free as being reported in the media.“Therefore, it is important to put the record straight.“In the early hours of February 14, our soldiers deployed at Ologbo for pipelines protection received a tip off from locals of a robbery incident.



"Acting on the information, our troops swiftly moved to the area and sighted armed men.“Our troops fired a warning shot and the armed men responded with gunshots, the soldiers returned fire towards same direction of fire.“However, on reaching the scene, they discovered a dead body alongside cartridges and a cutlass.

