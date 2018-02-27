Army Arrests 10 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue State

Published:

UPDATE ON EXERCISE AYEM AKPATUMA : TROOPS ARREST HERDSMEN WHILE DESTROYING FARMLAND AT TSE - TIGIR AND TSE-NDUGH VILLAGEThe effort of the Nigerian Army to fish out criminals and protect farmlands in Benue State and it environ on the ongoing EXERCISE AYEM AKPATUMA is yielding tremendous result as troops of Sector 1 Sub-Sector A, deployed at Yelwata while on routine patrol arrested 10 herdsmen destroying farmland at Tse-Tigir and Tse-Ndugh villages on Monday 26 February 2018.While in the act of destroying the farmland the herdsmen sighted the aggressive troops and fled into the Bush. The determine troops pursued and arrest them.Items recovered were : 5 motorcycle, 2 machetes, some assorted charms and the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (N 120,000:00) only. Suspect and items were handed over to the Nigerian Police for further necessary action.The Nigerian Army is determine to fish out criminals and recover weapons use in killing innocent citizens. Therefore the public is please requested to cooperate and support the Army on the ongoing exercise.You are please requested to disseminate the information to the general public.Brigadier General Texas Chukwu.Director Army Public Relations