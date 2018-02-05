Armed Robbers Invade Three Petrol Stations In Lagos,Kill Mobile Policeman

Published:

A Mobile policeman was at the weekend, killed in a shootout with men of the underworld, who invaded three petrol stations in the Igando area of Lagos State.





Another Police Corporal, a soldier and a woman sustained bullet wounds during the encounter.





On arrival at the third petrol station, the five-man robbery gang rammed their vehicle into a Police Corporal and a soldier, who were leaning on a truck.





They fired at the security personnel and collected an AK-47 from the unconscious Corporal. An unarmed Mobile policeman, Sergeant Akor, who was attracted by the sound of the gunshots, approached the scene.





On sighting him, the robbers, according to the eyewitness, opened fire but the bullets did not penetrate.





The eyewitness said the robbers drove off from the fuel station with Sergeant Akor pursuing them on foot and at the same time hauling stones at the vehicle, apparently to destabilise the driver and retrieve the stolen rifle.





An eyewitness, Adeyemi Adeleke, said: “Had the Mopol had his rifle, he would have gunned the robbers down. He put up an act of bravery. It was his confrontation that made the robbers not to take anything away from the filling station.





“As they were shooting at him, he was shouting ‘you no fit, you no fit’ and at the same time chasing the vehicle.





“When the dust settled, the owner of the filling station, Mr. Tijani, led people to search for Mopol Akor.





Surprisingly, his corpse was found at ‘O’ Mark Bus Stop, far away from the filling station. The robbers shot him with the Police AK-47 rifle.





“Perhaps, he would have been alive had he heeded warning from people not to go after the robbers. 15 bullets were fired at him that did not penetrate.”

