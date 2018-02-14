Armed Men Kidnap PDP Chieftain In Kaduna

Published:





The police in Kaduna on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of a former Treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Musa Danbaba, by unknown gunmen. It was gathered that the armed abductors forced their way into the residence of the politician and abducted him with two vehicles.







The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, who spoke to Punch, said the incident occurred at about 1.20 am. Aliyu said the unknown gunmen numbering about five stormed the politician's home at Saya- saya Village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State and whisked him to an unknown destination.







He said a manhunt had been launched for the kidnappers, promising that the police anti crime squad would rescue the politician unhurt. "Yes. We got a report that unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the politician at about 1. 20 am on Tuesday and we immediately dispatched the anti crime squad.







"We have not arrest anyone in connection with the abduction. We are combing everywhere and we hope to rescue him alive.” he said. Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, a source close to the family who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that the abductors had contacted the politician's relations.

