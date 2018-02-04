APC, PDP Are Agents Of Darkness - Obasanjo's Coalition Of Nigeria Movement

Published:

The Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo led group, the Coalition of Nigeria Movement has said it would soon metamorphose to a real political party after many people must have joined the movement. It said the movement would be the best alternative third force against the ruling APC and the PDP which it described as vessels of darkness.





Speaking with journalists after the maiden visit of the movement in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Friday, the Ondo State Coordinator of the CNM, Mr. Demola Ijabiyi, said the movement had yet to become a political party. Some of the politicians in attendance at the meeting included members of the ruling APC, PDP, Social Democratic Party and the Alliance for Democracy from across the 18 local government areas of the state.





Ijabiyi stated, "The APC and the PDP are vessels of darkness; we are bringing people to light, as nobody will like to remain in darkness. There is the need to liberate ourselves from the bondage of these exploiters, who have no solution to the problems of the country .





"For now, we are not a political party, but after collating the views of the movement as a formidable mass movement of people in all sectors of life , the decisions of leaders of the coalition will metamorphose into a political party. ”

