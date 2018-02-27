APC Extends John Oyegun's Tenure Till 2019

Published:

The 36 state chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed tenure extension for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee (NWC).The state party chairmen also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.A communiqué signed by Chief Henry Ajomale, the Lagos State APC chairman, passed a vote of confidence on President Buhari, the party’s National Chairman, Chief Odigie-Oyegun and other leaders for what they called numerous achievements despite challenges so far experienced in the country.They said the decision was taken after a thorough appraisal of the APC government.The communiqué, issued by the Forum of APC State Chairmen after their meeting in Abuja yesterday, also backed the Senator Bola Tinubu led peace and reconciliation committee and urged the panel to expedite action in reconciling members of the party.The forum also called on all members of the party to give maximum support to the committee to achieve sustainable peace in the party.Part of the communiqué read, “The forum hereby also resolved as follows: In view of the short period between the time available for the proposed party congresses and INEC published time-table for conduct of party primaries and general elections, the forum resolved that the tenure of the present officers of the party at all levels be extended by 2 years to avert challenges in the party.“In view of the reasons as adduced above, and the fact that the present constitution as amended in 2014 has not been fully tested in the short life of the party, the forum resolved that the proposed amendment of the party constitution be suspended.”Today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is expected to endorse the proposal of the state party chairmen, after its consideration last night by the national caucus of the ruling APC which met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.