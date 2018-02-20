APC Declares El-Rufai’s Suspension Null And Void

Published:

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State on Monday overturned a six-month suspension slammed on Governor Nasir el-Rufai. Recall that the Akida APC faction had on Sunday handed the governor a six-month ban after a meeting for alleged anti-party activities.





But in a statement on Monday, the Acting Secretary of the party in the state (recognised by the state government), Yahaya Baba-Pate, while addressing journalists at a press conference, said the faction that suspended the governor had no such power.





He added that the suspension of the governor would not hold, saying it was only a legitimate organ of the party that can suspend any member of the party or the governor. Therefore, he declared the governor’s suspension “null and void and of no effect.”

Share This