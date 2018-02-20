APC Declares El-Rufai’s Suspension Null And Void

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State on Monday overturned a six-month suspension slammed on Governor Nasir el-Rufai. Recall that the Akida APC faction had on Sunday handed the governor a six-month ban after a meeting for alleged anti-party activities.
But in a statement on Monday, the Acting Secretary of the party in the state (recognised by the state government), Yahaya Baba-Pate, while addressing journalists at a press conference, said the faction that suspended the governor had no such power.
He added that the suspension of the governor would not hold, saying it was only a legitimate organ of the party that can suspend any member of the party or the governor. Therefore, he declared the governor’s suspension “null and void and of no effect.”
