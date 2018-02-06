Alleged N9.4b Contract: We May Declare Stella Oduah Wanted - EFCC

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) appears to be running out of patience with former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, over an alleged N9.4billion curious contract involving her. The agency believes she has been playing a hide and seek game over repeated invitations to her for questioning in respect of the allegation.





She may be declared wanted if she continues to be evasive, The Nation report, although sources said she had informed the EFCC of her intention to now make herself available on February 19.





The anti-graft agency has already interrogated Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for alleged N2.1b failed contracts, securing questionable loan from NEXIM Bank and operating 30 accounts without declaring same to the Code of Conduct Bureau.





Reliable sources which confided in the Nation, said that Oduah had been invited thrice in the last seven months over the security contract only for her to fail to turn up on each occasion. This development informed the decision of the EFCC to consider the option of declaring her wanted.

Share This