Alleged Fulani Herdsmen Attack On Lagos Benin Expressway Is False..Disregard It

The Ogun State Police Command has debunked the rumour and speculations of invasion of Fulani Herdsmen on Lagos-Benin Expressway, saying it was a hoax, which was immediately attended to by the authority when the fake message spread.It will be recalled that, a message went viral on Saturday morning with no credible source, and it reads, ’Please what is happening on Lagos-Benin Expressway? Please tell any member of your family travelling through that road to please go back….Herdsmen are stopping vehicle and shooting people to death. No joke, help save life’However, on further enquiry , the police faulted the claim, adding that, it was nothing but a hoax, which should be disregarded and advised motorists and travellers not to entertain any fear on the road, as being made to believe by the fake news.The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said on hearing of the rumour, the authority immediately deployed more policemen, which include Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad(FSARS) on the road, in addition to the normal routine patrol along the axis.He added that, as a proactive measure, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu personally visited the axis, who also dismissed the speculation and advised those behind the fake and panic message to desist‘The rumour invasion of Lagos-Benin Expressway is nothing but a hoax. Apart from the normal routine patrol of policemen from the divisions along that axis, we have three standby teams of FSARS operatives patrolling the area’, Oyeyemi said.