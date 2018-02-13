Again! Buhari Meets Tinubu, Akande Behind Closed Doors

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu behind closed doors. The meeting is being held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Also in attendance is the former interim national chairman of the party, Bisi Akande. The president had, recently, saddled Tinubu with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved party members across the country.



Earlier on Tuesday, Buhari had also met with a former military Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd).

Share This