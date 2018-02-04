Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Oppose Osibanjo's Planned Talk With Fulani Herdsmen

Published:

Some notable Nigerians have criticised the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo panel's move to raise a committee to hold talks with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in its probe of the herdsmen killings. The committee, which was set up by the National Economic Council to find lasting solutions to the increasing cases of killings by herdsmen across the country” is headed by the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.





The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, had said this on Thursday at the end of a meeting of the Osinbajo committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Federal Government's plan to meet with Miyetti Allah, however, has drawn the ire of different socio - political groups in the country.





Among those who faulted the move by the Federal Government are the Yoruba socio - political group, Afenifere ; the umbrella body for the Igbo, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo ; and Middle Belt groups. Others are a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, and a Niger Delta activist, Annkio Briggs.

Share This