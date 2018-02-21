Accident Victim Dies In Lagos,As Doctors, Hospital Refused To Render Assistance

Published:

This young man had an accident and went into a state of unconsciousness today. He was rushed to Doreen Hospital Thomas Estate Ajah and the hospital locked them out with no doctor or nurse to assist (although they were inside the hospital). Doreen Hospital was the nearest to the accident scene.They watched from their windows as the young after about 15 minutes started jerking and eventually died as effort was being made to take him to another hospital .They totally ignored all the pleas and not moved by the recently signed coronary law.