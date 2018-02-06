4000 Mobile Policeman On Standby As President Buhari Visits Nasarawa Today

Published:

The Police in Nasarawa state have deployed over 4,000 personnel to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state today. Commissioner of Police Bello Ahmed told journalists that about 3,000 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies would be working with the police.





"I appeal to members of the public to be law abiding as they come out massively to welcome the President to the state,” he said.“I also urge you to cooperate with the security agencies as they discharge their duties.”The Nigerian leader is expected in Nasarawa to inaugurate some projects of the state government.





These projects include the Comprehensive Special School for the Physically Challenged in Lafia and headquarters of the State Fire Service, also in Lafia. Other projects billed for inauguration are: Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Kwandere, near Lafia; Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu; and the commissioning of the construction of cargo airport in Lafia.

