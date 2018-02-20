40 Trucks Destroyed In Onitsha Fire Outbreak

Published:

More than 40 trucks were burnt, on Monday, at Mercedes Benz Market, Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra state. No life was lost.





According to the secretary of the State Amalgamated Market Traders Association, Chuma Eruchalu, nobody could ascertain the cause of the fire because there was electricity in the place.





It was gathered that most of the vehicles displayed for sale were destroyed by the blaze. The Secretary further said it would have been more disastrous if the fire had spread to the shops.

