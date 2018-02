Published:

Twenty-six Boko Haram members have surrendered to the military authorities in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.The ‘repentant’ terrorists were paraded on Friday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital after being quizzed by the military.They were said to have surrendered last week and turned over arms and ammunition including RPGs, after which they were taken to Maiduguri for deradicalizsation.