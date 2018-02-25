25-Year-Old Man Impregnates And Marries His 17-Year-Old Sister In Anambra

Published:

Share This

Serious Commotion As 25-Year-Old Man Impregnates And Marries His 17-Year-Old Sister At A Church In AnambraAngry youths have descended on a church burning it down after a man reportedly impregnated and married his sister at the church in Anambra.Agba youths in Ekwulobia, Anambra State have burnt down a church where a 25-year-old man, Mr. Chiadi Ezeibekwe wedded his 17-year-old younger sister after getting her pregnant.According to NewTelegraph, Agba youths, who saw the marriage as “an abomination,” burnt down the church where the wedding was consummated.It was learnt that the wedding was conducted by Chiadi elder brother of, Mr. Chijioke Ezeibekwe, a Shepherd of Dwelling Fullness of God Church, Agba. Chiadi quoted Deuteronomy 36: 6, which, according to him, permits marriage between brothers and ssters of the same parents.However, a member of the church, who spoke on condition of anonymity, countered that. He referred the brothers to Leviticus 18:9, which clearly speaks against marriage between brother and sister.A source noted that immediately their eldest brother, Mr. Emeka Ezeibekwe, heard of the “incestuous marriage,” he alerted the clan head, who summoned the family to an emergency meeting. When their father, popularly, known as “Luisco,” was contacted for comments, he said that his concern was a way out of the situation, since according to him, “what has happened, has happened’’.Addressing the crowd which gathered on their premises, their mother claimed that his son’s action was biblical, saying Chiadi paid her the bride price. Further enquiries showed that Chiadi and some members of the family were baptised into the Adventist Church after leaving their former church in August 2016.“Since they were baptised into the church, they have been engaged in weird and rebellious behaviour as well as false teachings,’’ said Mr. Onyeka, a member of the Adventist Church in Ekwulobia said, “Because of their rebellious attitude and false teachings, the Seventh Day Adventist Church expelled them since May 2017.Not long after that, Mr. Chijioke Ezeibekwe started his own church,” Onyeka added.It was also learnt that their grandmother passed away a few days after she found out about the marriage. The Igwe-in-Cabinet had since summoned the family for interrogation.