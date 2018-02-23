BREAKING: 23 Students,Teachers Die In Car Crash In Bauchi State

Published:





23 Students and Teachers coming back from an excursion today lost their lives in a tragic accident. 23 Students and Teachers coming back from an excursion today lost their lives in a tragic accident.





Below is a statement release from the State Governor on the incident.





Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi Rajiun! "





"Today is a tragic one as we lost about 23 of our best young minds, students and teachers of Command Junior Secondary school, Misau who were returning from an excursion journey from Kano state.





May Allah Almighty grant them Jannatul Firdaus and comfort their families. It is not good for a society to bury its young, worse still, when they go in search of knowledge. I offer my condolences to all affected and the people of Bauchi State.





Mohammed A. Abubakar Esq.



Governor, Bauchi State



13th February, 2018

Share This