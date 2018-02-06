2019: We Are Ready To Accommodate All Nigerians - PDP

Published:

Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says its platform is open to all Nigerians interested in contesting for various positions in 2019. National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, made this known in a communiqué jointly signed by Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State.





This followed the PDP National Working Committee meeting in Asaba on Sunday.“We commend members of our party for their unalloyed support. We reiterate that our repositioned party is prepared for the 2019 elections and will ensure that all Nigerians aspiring to elective offices are free to contest on the platform of the PDP,” the party said.





"We want to assure that no established organ of the party is allowed to align with any presidential aspirant.”Spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the PDP condemned wanton killings across the country and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the situation.





"We believe that the federal government’s decision to set up a committee, to address issues of herdsmen killings, is a pretentious approach to a matter that requires firm action and leadership by the president, in line with his oath of office; to protect all Nigerians irrespective of creed, tribe and political affiliation.”

