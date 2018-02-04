2019: We Are Poised To Ensure Buhari's Re-Election..Miyette Allah

Published:

President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has revealed that Fulani herdsmen are ready to fight to get President Muhammadu Buhari re-elected. Abdullahi Bodejo said the president is hated by Nigerians because of them.





He revealed that politicians were the ones buying arms for Fulani herdsmen. Speaking with The Sun, Bodejo said: "Nobody should try to remove Buhari in 2019. All the Fulani in Nigeria today, our eyes are open.“All of us are behind Buhari; we have seen that they want to destroy the Fulani because of Buhari.





"We would not allow anybody to intimidate the Federal Government or to take Buhari’s mandate; we would be ready to follow him and fight it. We are ready to do anything to ensure that Buhari comes back to complete the good work he is doing.“The people criticizing him are just few and nothing would affect his chances of coming back.”

Share This