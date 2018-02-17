2019: Vote For Buhari Vote For Genocide – Fani-Kayode

Published:





F ormer Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode has alleged that voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 means voting for “genocide, mass murder and ethnic cleansing.”



Fani-Kayode was speaking in reaction to the murder of 18 persons by suspected gunmen on Friday in Zamfara state.



According to a tweet on his handle, he wrote that “After your Fulani terrorist herdsmen and brothers do this to our people on a daily basis all over the country you now have the nerve to talk about taking us to the "next level?”

