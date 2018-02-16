2019 Presidency:Forget Taking Over From Buhari...Tony Anenih Tells PDP

Published:

A former board of trustees’ chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has asked the former ruling party to forget about its ambition to produce the president come 2019, until the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is over.



The former party chieftain made the statement in view of the fracas that engulfed the party following the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Makarfi as the care-taker chairman of the party at the Port Harcourt controversial national convention last year.



He told the Jerry Gana strategy review and inter-party affairs committee when they visited him in Abuja, that ‘’it was very shameful for members of the party to be struggling for the presidency and other elective positions when the party was not yet in order’’.



“When Buhari’s tenure finishes then we know who takes over from him. When he finishes his tenure there will be more conventions on both sides and God will lead us to choose somebody who will help Nigeria.



“Maybe he may not be a party member now, either APC or PDP, but if God says that is the person, we will vote for him.



“God will direct the party to go and bring him. If He says it is President Muhammadu Buhari, of course, he can finish his tenure, but one day he will hand over. So what is important is to organise a party.”



Anenih said selfish interest landed PDP where it is at the moment, and advised the party’s leaders to organise a convention that would lead to the emergence of credible leaders who can offer constructive criticism to the APC.



“Right from 2014, we have missed many opportunitiesto reorganise PDP. It is because of the selfish interest of some party leaders that PDP is where it is today,” he said.



“PDP should have been in power now but everybody wants to be presidential candidate, national chairman. It is never done.”



Forget presidency until Buhari s tenure over Anenih

Share This