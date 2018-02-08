2019: INEC To Monitor Election Via Satellite

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it would deploy satellite to remote areas to monitor the 2019 general election. The commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited the the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), Abimbola Alale, in Abuja, on Wednesday.





"In continuation of consultations with national agencies in the telecommunications sector, INEC considers this interactive meeting critical to the success of our commitment to deepening of the application of technology to elections,” the INEC boss said.





"While we appreciate the tremendous reach of the telecommunications operators, we are equally aware that some of our polling Uunits are located in places where 3G and 4G networks are not available for real time electronic transmission of results.“It is for this reason that we wish to leverage on the capacity of NIGCOMSAT to provide a wide range of telecommunication services.





"These are invaluable to the work of INEC. Working with you and in partnership with the NCC as well as the telecommunications operators, we believe the challenges to the seamless transmission of results are not insurmountable

Share This