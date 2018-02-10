2019: INEC Planning To Rig Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta Election - Wike

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to rig his state, Delta and Akwa Ibom States governorship elections. Wike claimed that INEC has concluded plans to print illegal gubernatorial ballot papers that will exclude certain newly registered political parties as a premise for the nullification of the elections of the three states.





The governor made the disclosure in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu. Wike said that credible intelligence available to his government indicates that the indiscriminate registration of new political parties by INEC is for this purpose.





The governor said that the second strategy of the APC-led federal government was to use security agencies to unleash vicious violence on the day of the governorship elections in the three states to facilitate cancellation by INEC. He noted that the entire struggle to hold the presidential election ahead of other elections is one of the schemes at rigging the polls.

Share This