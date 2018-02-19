2019: IBB Cautions PDP Against Imposition Of Candidates

Published:

Former Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida has advised leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party against imposing a presidential candidate on the party for the 2019 election. He urged the party’s bigwigs to ensure the best candidate for the country was presented for next year’s contest.





Babangida made these known when he received members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in Minna at the weekend.“I am happy at your assurances that there will be no imposition in all your primary elections. It is all about choice and you have promised to provide the best choice,” he said.





"Your ‘Reposition, Rebrand and Regain’ agenda is working and I mean particularly the rebranding. Some people believed that having been in government since 1999, the PDP will find opposition difficult but you are carrying on well and providing a better alternative.





"You have also not abandoned the people in times of crisis. I monitored your activities in Benue, Taraba and you just said your party has sent members to Zamfara to commiserate with the people. Surely you have made the people the centre of your return and they will not forget you because you were with them in time of sorrow.”

