2019: I Don't Have Any Annointed Candidate - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he does not have a preferred candidate for the 2019 presidential election. Obasanjo spoke on Wednesday when a youth group from Delta state paid him a visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.





The former Nigerian leader, who reiterated that he was no longer involved in partisan politics, said the newly formed Coalition was meant to reach out to the grassroots. He said, “In the year 2015, I said I would no longer participate in partisan politics. And I still stand by my decision. Everybody, irrespective of his or her political affiliation is free to come here for advice, I will gladly do that.





"I have no candidate, whatsoever, for any political office. I just believe that things must be done differently in Nigeria to get different result.“If you study our transitions since the colonial era, they have all taken place without taking the people of the grassroots into consideration. So, CNM is about the people at the grassroots.”





In addition, he noted that, “It is a socio-economic movement where youth and women, especially, will be given opportunity to appreciate their interests and power. Unlike before, I believe we must put the horse before the cart.“If the system and the platform sync, I believe Nigeria will get there. And like I said, the moment the Coalition gets involved in candidate sponsoring or participates in partisan politics, I will opt out of it.”





