2019 Presidential Ambition Still Intact - Donald Duke

Published:





Former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke has said he had not backed down on his presidential ambition. Duke, who made the statement in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, said the speculations that he had dumped the aspiration were untrue.





The former governor said he had not officially declared for the number one seat in the country for strategic reasons.“Sometime ago, I said I will run for the presidency of the country if the opportunity presented itself.“Yes, my presidential ambition is still intact, I am only waiting for the opportunity to present itself to make the right move" he said.





Asked on what platform he would run, especially as he was a member of Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), he said it was too early to decide. He, however, said he was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Share This