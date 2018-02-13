Tuesday, 13 February 2018

2019: Former Kwara State Commissioner, Dr. Bola Olaosebikan (OON), Joins Kwara Guber Race

February 13, 2018


Nigeria’s pioneer health strategist and publisher of Healthcare Magazine, Dr.Bola Tajudeen Olaosebikan (OON) has o"cially con$rmed his intention to heedthe   clarion   call   of   his   people   to   join   the   gubernatorial   race   in   the   comingelections 2019.The former Kwara State Commissioner for Health, after due consultations withKwarans   both   at   home   and   in   The   Diaspora   is   ecstatic   in   taking   up   thechallenge of confronting the huge challenges of the State, which according tohim can only be  achieved  by experienced  and   visionary leaders with  trackrecords.

In   a   press   release   signed   by   his   spokesman,   Mr.   Dele   Aberuagba,   thegubernatorial aspirant stated that, “We are all aware Kwara is faced with acutewater   supply,   bad   road   networks   and   dilapidated   infrastructure   amongstothers, the only way  I can  contribute  to improving all  these and more is tocome out and bring my vast experience to bear in serving my people. It cannotbe a better time than now”

According to Dr. Olaosebikan, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with astep, hence I strongly believe my resolve to join the race is a decision in theright direction to join my people in Kwara to restructure the State and bringabout structures that will improve the living standard of all Kwarans. He  went  on, “As  I make  my  intention  known  publicly, I therefore call on  allKwarans wherever they are all over the world to join me in the vision of movingthe state forward.

Your un6inching support and prayers will go a long way inrestoring the hope of the ordinary man in Kwara, so we can take our place inthe annals of Nigeria’s history”.Dr. Olaosebikan however re6ected that, “This is de$nitely not about me, butabout   our   dear   state   and   the   in-coming   generation   because   we   need   tobequeath to them a good legacy that will stand the test of time”. Mr.   Aberuagba   who   has   been   a   renowned   journalist   with   the   defunct   DailyTimes, Prime People, Today’s Choice, Punch, Trumpet (UK) and lately Publisherof UK-based Empire Int’l Magazine/Safari News Online took cognizance of Dr.

Olasebikan’s   passion   for   alleviating   the   numerous   challenges   of   the   Stateespecially lack of average infrastructures required by an ordinary Kwaran. “Dr.Olaosebikan feels the pains and thereby promises to serve the State with all hisvigour to bring about positive change by the special grace of God. The astutepublisher and enviable administrator  will be   coming  on  board  based  on  thepremise of  his 30 years of  wealth of vast experience from  both private andpublic sectors”.

He however sounded highly promising when he added, “I thereby promise todeliver laudable programmes, policies and run an all inclusive government thatwill  transform   the   State   to  another   level,   the   way   it   has   never   been   donebefore.”As   part   of   his   massive   awareness   programmes   towards   the   elections,   Dr.Olaosebikan will be visiting all the Local Government Areas in the State with aview to rubbing minds with all stakeholders and the populace in kwara.

This isindeed, One Kwara, One Nigeria Project!A"rming the need for all that wants the best for Kwara State to join him, the aspirant noted, “though the journey ahead is onerous and tedious but with Godon our side, we shall triumph. If we do not do it together, no one will do it for us. Let us join hands together in order to take our dear State to a new level, Kwara needs your un6inching support this time around. Together we shall transform the State”. Join Dr. Bola Olaosebikan in taking over Kwara Government House come 2019.

