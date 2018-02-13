2019: Former Kwara State Commissioner, Dr. Bola Olaosebikan (OON), Joins Kwara Guber Race

Published:





Nigeria’s pioneer health strategist and publisher of Healthcare Magazine, Dr.Bola Tajudeen Olaosebikan (OON) has o"cially con$rmed his intention to heedthe clarion call of his people to join the gubernatorial race in the comingelections 2019.The former Kwara State Commissioner for Health, after due consultations withKwarans both at home and in The Diaspora is ecstatic in taking up thechallenge of confronting the huge challenges of the State, which according tohim can only be achieved by experienced and visionary leaders with trackrecords.





In a press release signed by his spokesman, Mr. Dele Aberuagba, thegubernatorial aspirant stated that, “We are all aware Kwara is faced with acutewater supply, bad road networks and dilapidated infrastructure amongstothers, the only way I can contribute to improving all these and more is tocome out and bring my vast experience to bear in serving my people. It cannotbe a better time than now”





According to Dr. Olaosebikan, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with astep, hence I strongly believe my resolve to join the race is a decision in theright direction to join my people in Kwara to restructure the State and bringabout structures that will improve the living standard of all Kwarans. He went on, “As I make my intention known publicly, I therefore call on allKwarans wherever they are all over the world to join me in the vision of movingthe state forward.





Your un6inching support and prayers will go a long way inrestoring the hope of the ordinary man in Kwara, so we can take our place inthe annals of Nigeria’s history”.Dr. Olaosebikan however re6ected that, “This is de$nitely not about me, butabout our dear state and the in-coming generation because we need tobequeath to them a good legacy that will stand the test of time”. Mr. Aberuagba who has been a renowned journalist with the defunct DailyTimes, Prime People, Today’s Choice, Punch, Trumpet (UK) and lately Publisherof UK-based Empire Int’l Magazine/Safari News Online took cognizance of Dr.





Olasebikan’s passion for alleviating the numerous challenges of the Stateespecially lack of average infrastructures required by an ordinary Kwaran. “Dr.Olaosebikan feels the pains and thereby promises to serve the State with all hisvigour to bring about positive change by the special grace of God. The astutepublisher and enviable administrator will be coming on board based on thepremise of his 30 years of wealth of vast experience from both private andpublic sectors”.





He however sounded highly promising when he added, “I thereby promise todeliver laudable programmes, policies and run an all inclusive government thatwill transform the State to another level, the way it has never been donebefore.”As part of his massive awareness programmes towards the elections, Dr.Olaosebikan will be visiting all the Local Government Areas in the State with aview to rubbing minds with all stakeholders and the populace in kwara.





This isindeed, One Kwara, One Nigeria Project!A"rming the need for all that wants the best for Kwara State to join him, the aspirant noted, “though the journey ahead is onerous and tedious but with Godon our side, we shall triumph. If we do not do it together, no one will do it for us. Let us join hands together in order to take our dear State to a new level, Kwara needs your un6inching support this time around. Together we shall transform the State”. Join Dr. Bola Olaosebikan in taking over Kwara Government House come 2019.



Signed

Dele Aberuagba

