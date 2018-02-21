2019: Fani-Kayode’s Aide Launches Anti-Buhari Movement

Published:

An aide to former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, Jude Ndukwe, has announced that a movement called “KickBuhariOut2019” has begun operation in earnest. The outspoken critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration lamented that the bloodshed in the country is unbearable.





Taking to his social media pages, Ndukwe wrote: “Operation “KickBuhariOut2019” has started in earnest. “The bloodshed in the country is unbearable. The deceit by the presidency is legendary.





“It is time to take back our country from Buhari. “The battle will be hard and long. It isn’t meant for everybody but only the strong. Buhari must return to Daura in 2019





“We shall be formally enlisting people for this purpose soon. Let the lion-hearted stay tuned and let the battle-ready sharpen their skills. Buhari must be kicked out in 2019.”

Share This